The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) will today hold a graduation programme for 78 participants of its 2020 Senior Executive Course 42 in Kuru, Plateau state.

The various participants were selected from different professional backgrounds across the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to induct the graduates as Members of the National Institute (MNI) having completed one year high- level research course with the primary objective of developing a crop of top-class technocrats of high intellectual capacity, as well as conceptualize and anchor the implementation of innovative and dynamic policy initiatives and strategies critical for national development.

Founded in 1979, NIPSS is Nigeria’s foremost policy formation centre for bureaucrats, private sector leaders, army officers, medium-rank and senior civil servants.

Many policymakers in Nigeria have attended the NIPSS. Notable among them are ex-military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida and Nuhu Ribadu, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Each year, NIPSS develops a policy plan for the country. It reports directly to the Nigerian President and is supervised by the Vice President.

This year, President Buhari gave the institute a mandate to proffer policy options that will enable government fashion out appropriate responses to the challenge of rapid population growth and slow pace of human capital development.

To attain this mandate, NIPSS collaborated with a Non-Governmental Organisation, Development Research and Project Centre (DRPC) under the Partnership for Advocacy in child and family Health At Scale, PACFaH@Scale.

DRPC, which has been partnering with NIPSS for over 15 years supported the programme through capacity building of the directing staff in Nigeria and abroad. It also helped experts to make presentations and prepare the participants with high-level knowledge and exposure.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of the event scheduled to begin from 10 a.m. You can also follow it on Twitter using #Health4AllNaija.

LIVE UPDATE

9:25 a.m- It is a cold morning in Kuru, Plateau State as very much expected.

Guests are beginning to file into the sports pavilion in NIPSS for the graduation ceremony of the Senior Executive Course 42, 2020.

This year’s graduation ceremony comes at a time the world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 70 million people globally.

Majority of the guests are spotted with well-covered face masks and also observing physical distancing as part of Non-Pharmaceutical measures to limit the spread of the virus.

Many dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony hence the presence of heavy security officers around the venue.

”Good morning ladies and gentlemen, I welcome you all to the graduation ceremony of Senior Executive Course 42, 2020.” The co-anchor of the event, Sandra Agbu said.

She enjoins everyone to be seated and get ready for the commencement of the glamorous event scheduled to begin by 10:00 a.m.