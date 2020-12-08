ADVERTISEMENT

The National Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress has extended the tenure of the Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the party by six months.

This decision was taken Tuesday when the NEC met in Abuja. The meeting was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President YEMI Osinbajo.

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also attended the meeting.

The council also approved the expulsion of the party’s former national vice chairman in the South-South, Hilliard Eta, for not withdrawing the court case instituted against the caretaker committee.

The NEC also dissolved all states, zonals and national party structures.

President Buhari said the Mala Buni caretaker committee had succeeded in bringing a new atmosphere of hope to the party.

He said he was delighted that through the efforts of the 13-member committee set up on June 25, many party members who had earlier left the APC had returned, while others have also declared for the party.

“I am convinced that in the last five months, since the appointment of the caretaker committee the initiatives taken have brought remarkably new atmosphere of hope in the party,” he said.

“Healthy debates are now taking place and the potential for organs of the party to affirm majority positions as the decision of the party is now possible.

“What is required now is for all of us as leaders of the party to maintain discipline and ensure that this new momentum is protected, sustained and the decisions of party organs are respected by every member.

“Despite the challenge to restore peace in the party and the series of elections at hand, the fact that we have gained more members and that we are not losing members to the opposition under the present interim leadership, indicates improvement of the party.”