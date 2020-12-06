43 slain Borno farmers buried

Forty-three rice farmers killed by the Boko Haram terrorists in Zabarmari village in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, North East Nigeria, were given mass burial on Sunday.

Hundreds of residents in the rice-producing community gathered to bury the corpses of the farmers slaughtered the previous day.

The attack appeared to be a reprisal for the farmers’ alleged effrontery to disarm and arrest a gunman.

Maina re-arrested in Niger Republic, extradited

A combination of operatives of intelligence service in Niger and anti-corruption agents in Nigeria on Monday evening re-arrested the former chairperson of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

Mr Maina is facing a 12-count money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Part of the allegations is that he used his firm to launder N2billion and also used some of the money to acquire properties in Abuja.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had ordered Mr Maina’s trial to begin in absentia after he jumped the bail granted him by the judge.

On Thursday, Mr Maina was extradited to Nigeria.

The Nigerian Police confirmed Mr Maina’s arrival in Nigeria in a statement.

Reps summon Buhari over Zabarmari massacre

The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned President Muhammadu Buhari over the killing of 43 farmers in Zabarmari in Borno State.

The lawmakers took the decision while adopting a motion of urgent national importance by Satomi Ahmed.

The attack on Saturday on mostly rice farmers in Zabarmari, a community in Jere Local Government Area, saw at least 43 farmers killed. More than a dozen more are missing.

The victims were buried on Sunday.

Again, Senate asks Buhari to sack Service Chiefs

The Senate again on Tuesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately initiate a way to phase out the current Service Chiefs and replace them with new ones with fresh ideas and solutions.

This was one of the many resolutions that the lawmakers adopted in a nearly hour-long deliberation on insecurity across the country and the recent killing of 43 farmers in Borno State.

Senate confirms Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman

About a week after President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for his confirmation, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman.

The confirmation is for a second and final term.

Mr Yakubu was first appointed INEC chairman in November 2015, taking over from Attahiru Jega, who supervised the 2011 and 2015 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

His confirmation was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senate committee on INEC.

Northern Elders call for Buhari’s resignation

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, following what they described as the president’s inability to protect Nigerians.

The forum stated this in a statement by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

The forum’s call is coming after at least 43 rice farmers in the North East were killed by Boko Haram terrorists.

Gov. Umahi sacks appointees from Anyim’s local government

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Tuesday sacked most of his political appointees from Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

One of Mr Umahi’s former allies, Pius Anyim, is from Ishiagu in Ivo local government area.

The sack came barely 24 hours after Mr Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, wrote an open letter to Mr Umahi and copied President Muhammadu Buhari and heads of security agencies in the country.

In the said letter, Mr Anyim accused Mr Umahi of plotting to kill him, among other issues he raised.

Buhari pledges to honour Reps’ invitation over Zabarmari Killings

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday pledged to honour the invitation of the House of Representatives to answer questions bordering on the nation’s security.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, gave the indication in an interview with State House correspondents on Wednesday, after a meeting with Mr Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

The House had summoned the president over Saturday’s killing of 43 farmers in Zabarmari community in Borno.

Mr Gbajabiamila said the president had agreed to appear before the House to answer questions on the nation’s security.

Panel summons ex-governor over alleged human rights violation

An independent panel into human rights violations by police officers on Wednesday summoned a former governor of Zamfara State, Ahmad Yerima, over allegations of torturing a merchant.

The panel, sitting at the National Human Rights Commission Abuja, ordered the ex-governor tod appear before it after his name continuously popped up during a complainant’s account.

FEC approves N117 billion for rehabilitation of major roads across Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday approved N117.6 billion for the rehabilitation of some roads across the country.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, briefed journalists at the end of the meeting.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented three memoranda, two relating to roads and one relating to a banking application,” Mr Fashola said.

Saraki advises politicians to put 2023 ambition on hold

A former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday advised politicians, irrespective of political parties, to put their 2023 political ambition on hold and focus on solutions to security challenges facing Nigeria.

Mr Saraki gave the advice in Abuja at the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee.

Tinubu, Akande Intervene in Aregbesola, Oyetola’s rift

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the party’s former Interim National Chairman, Bisi Akande, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.

The meeting, held in Mr Akande’s Ila Orangun residence, was to broker peace between Messrs Oyetola and Aregbesola, who is currently the minister of interior.

The relationship between the two had gone sour, creating tension in the state.

Zamfara Bye-Election: Governor imposes curfew as two killed

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, on Thursday imposed a 24-hour curfew in Bakura and Talata Mafara local government areas after two persons were killed in violent clashes between party’s supporters ahead of a bye-election.

The police also cancelled campaigns for the bye-election in Bakura Local Government Area following the violence that also left many injured.

The governor said the curfew was imposed to safeguard lives and properties, warning that the state government would not fold its arms and watch people engage in a breach of the public peace.

INEC conduct bye-elections in 11 states

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday conducted bye-elections in 15 senatorial districts and constituencies across 11 states.

The districts and constituencies are Bayelsa Central Senatorial District; Bayelsa West Senatorial District; Nganzai State Constituency, Borno State; Bayo State Constituency, Borno State; Cross River North Senatorial District; and Obudu State Constituency, Cross River State.

Others are Imo North Senatorial District; Lagos East Senatorial District; Kosofe II State Constituency, Lagos State; Plateau South Senatorial District; Bakura State Constituency, Zamfara State; Ibaji State Constituency, Kogi State; Isi-Uzo State Constituency, Enugu State; and Bakori State Constituency, Katsina State.