The office of the President on Thursday declined comment when asked why the law establishing Nigeria’s anti-trafficking agency, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), was jettisoned in selecting the agency’s new head.

Calls and a text message to the known line of presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Thursday, were not acknowledged or replied.

Mr Shehu had, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new director-general of NAPTIP.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 1, 2020

She was appointed after incumbent Julie Okah-Donli was suddenly sacked, having not completed her four-year tenure as she was appointed in April 2017.

PREMIUM TIMES, however, found that both officials do not have the required qualifications for the agency’s top job.

Section 8(1) of the NAPTIP Act 2015 mandates the director-general of the agency to be from the directorate cadre of the public service or its equivalent in any of the law enforcement agencies.

Before being appointed, Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim was a political appointee, working for the minister of state for education as a special adviser on strategic communication.

On the other hand, Mrs Okah-Donli, a lawyer, was a legal adviser of the Nigerian Capital Market Institute, an executive assistant to former Governor Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa, and head of the Abuja branch and northern region for UBA Trustees.

The spokesperson to Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, Umar Gwandu, directed all inquiries on the NAPTIP matter to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, whose spokesperson, Halima Oyelade, again declined comment.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, is also yet to reply to a message sent to him seeking comment.

Nigerians on twitter have meanwhile been asking why the sacked director-general was appointed in the first place despite her work experience not fulfilling the legal requirements for the job.

They also blamed the president for lack of due diligence in the latest appointment.

Some commentators demanded that Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim’s appointment be revoked, while a qualified director-general is appointed for NAPTIP.

