A senior police officer has been killed by yet-to-be-identified assailants in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The slain officer, Egbe Edum, served in the northern part of Nigeria and was on his way to visit his family when he was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday.

A police spokesperson in Calabar, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Although we are still investigating it, the little information we got this morning is that he was coming from Maiduguri where he served, he came here to visit his family. He is from here.

“He got here at about 1a.m., the vehicle he was in got spoiled on the road, so he called his wife to pick him up. He was walking on legs when some hoodlums came out from nowhere and macheted him,” Ms Ugbo said.

The police spokesperson said the police suspect the assailants to be robbers.

An online newspaper, CrossRiverWatch, published a photo of a blood-stained white-coloured SUV, parked along a highway in Calabar. The car, the paper said, is believed to belong to the slain police officer.