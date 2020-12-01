ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Police have confirmed the arrest of Abdulrasheed Maina, the fugitive former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The police spokesman, Frank Mba, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported Mr Maina’s arrest by operatives of the intelligence service in Niger and anti-corruption agents in Nigeria.

“Following the arrest of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the Nigeria Police Force is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him,” Mr Mba said in a statement.

He said Mr Maina was arrested Monday night through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.

“He is currently in a detention facility in Niger Republic awaiting the completion of the extradition processes,” the statement said.

“The Force assures the citizens, that there shall be no hiding place for any suspect, no matter how highly placed.”

Mr Maina is facing a 12-count money laundering charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Part of the allegations slammed against him is that he used his firm to launder N2 billion and also used some of it to acquire properties in Abuja.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had ordered Mr Maina’s trial to begin in absentia after he had jumped bail.

For his failure to produce the man he stood surety for in court or pay the sum of N500 million bail bond , the court had also ordered the remand of Ali Ndume, a senator.

The judge, however, later granted Mr Ndume bail.