The House of Representatives has summoned President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent killing of 43 farmers in Zabarmari community in Borno State.

The lawmakers took the decision on Tuesday while adopting a motion of urgent national importance by Satomi Ahmed.

The attack on Saturday on mostly rice farmers in Zabarmari, a community in Jere Local Government Area, saw at least 43 farmers killed. More than a dozen more are missing.

The victims were buried on Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack in a Saturday night statement and sent a federal government delegation to Borno.

