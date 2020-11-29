No fewer than 86 persons were killed in violent attacks across Nigeria last week, according to various newspaper reports and available records.

Also, at least nine persons were kidnapped as Nigeria continues to battle violent acts carried out by various armed groups and individuals.

Apart from the resurgent Boko Haram attacks in the North East, there have been increased cases of killings and kidnappings across the country.

Although the presidency often disagrees with reports tracking violent attacks, members of the National Assembly have lamented the security situation in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES in this report looks at various killings and kidnappings carried out last week using reports confirmed by family sources and security officials.

Sunday

Armed men kidnapped the chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Philip Shekwo. The armed men came in large numbers and entered his Lafia residence through the fence after exchanging gunshots with his security detail before leaving the house.

Hours after he was abducted, Mr Shekwo was found dead, an ugly incident confirmed by family members, the police, and the ruling party.

Also, a police officer opened fire at a hotel bar where people were watching a football match and killed one Olaoye Abayomi in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State. Another person, Idris Adebayo sustained bullet wounds on the leg.

In a separate incident, armed men attacked a mosque, killing five worshippers and abducting many others in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, police and residents said.

Also, a former chairman of Sabuwa Local Government Area, in Katsina, Lawal Dako, was killed by gunmen. The state chairperson of the PDP, Salisu Maijigiri, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the granddaughter of the deceased was also shot dead during the attack.

In the same vein, armed men invaded the residence of Abubakar Yahaya, a member of the House of Representatives representing the Kusada/Ingawa/Kankiya Federal Constituency, in Katsina, and kidnapped two of his relatives.

Monday

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Boko Haram killed six soldiers and injured 26 others with many missing during an ambush that took place on Saturday between Jagiran and Monguno, one of the hotspots of the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

The terrorists also took away a Toyota bulletproof Land Cruiser SUV

This newspaper reported how a Kogi State-based medical doctor, Azubuike Iheanacho, was kidnapped at his residence. The victim is the medical director of Peace Hospital located along old Egume Road, Ayingba, Dekina local government area of the state.

The Cable reported that a senior lecturer of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, simply identified as Bako, was abducted alongside his wife and daughter. Awwalu Umaru, the spokesperson of the university, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Sahara Reporters also reported that Tofai Nanono, brother of the Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, was abducted after gunmen stormed the minister’s home in Tofai Village, Gabasawa Local Government Area in Kano. The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident.

Tuesday

Channels Television reported how troops of Operation Fire Ball, a subsidiary of Operation Lafiya Dole, killed 22 Boko Haram terrorists in North-east Nigeria.

The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, was said to have disclosed the development to journalists on Tuesday at the Army Special Super Camp 1 Ngamdu, near Borno State.

He also said that a large number of women and children were rescued unhurt.

Wednesday

This newspaper reported that abductors invaded Yolde Pate community in Yola South local government area of Adamawa State. They kidnapped the wife and son of a police officer.

Residents and security sources said that the gun-wielding kidnappers attacked the police officer’s house at about 11:50 p.m. The house is close to the Yolde-Pate Correctional (Prison) Centre.

Thursday

PREMIUM TIMES reported that three people were killed in two separate attacks by gunmen in Ondo State on Thursday.

The Oluifon of Ifon in Ondo State, Adegoke Adebusi, was shot dead and two persons were also kidnapped at the same spot.

Moreso, two persons were shot in Ode-Irele area of Irele local government, on the same day, when armed robbers attacked a bank and a nearby police station. All incidents were confirmed by the police.

Channels Television also reported that a Baptist Church cleric in Ikere Ekiti, Oladimeji Gbolagade, was shot dead by gunmen while in transit to the town from a neighbouring state.

The President of Ekiti Baptist Church, Reverend Adeyinka Aribasoye, confirmed the killing.

Friday

The wife of Olugbenga Ale, the chief of staff to the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, was kidnapped at Owena in Idanre council of the state.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State police command, Leo lkoro, said “she was abducted at Owena and the commissioner of police has instructed police officers in the division to start combing the forest.”

She was freed on Saturday.

Also, armed men killed a policeman and abducted a Chinese engineer along Ado-Iyin Road, in Ekiti State. The officer was reportedly killed in the process of abducting the Chinese man.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident.

Saturday

This newspaper reported that 44 rice farmers were killed by Boko Haram while harvesting their crops. The farmers were attacked as they were working on a rice field at Garin Kwashebe.

The farmers were attacked on Saturday as residents of the state voted to elect local government council officials, for the first time in 13 years.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing.