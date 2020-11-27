ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrate Court in Wuse, Zone 6, has sentenced a member of the House of Representatives, Victor Mela, to one month imprisonment.

The lawmaker who represents Billiri/Balanga federal constituency was, however, given an option of fine.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that a magistrate court had found the lawmaker guilty of lying under oath while filling the CD001 INEC form prior to the 2019 elections.

He swore to an affidavit thrice, denying citizenship of another country while he has a British passport.

His conviction follows prosecution by the police in Abuja.

