About 246 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria on Saturday.

Nigeria’s coronavirus infections have exceeded 66,000 as the country records more cases and braces for a second wave of the pandemic.

About 246 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria, on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 66,228.

This is according to an update Saturday night by Nigeria’s Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

As the yuletide season draws near, health experts have warned Nigerians to avoid mass gatherings and events during the festive period.

Meanwhile, one person died on Saturday from the virus, to take the deaths last week to four and total fatality from the virus to 1,166.

The 246 new cases were reported from 11 states- Lagos (66), Plateau (63), FCT (48), Kaduna (21), Bayelsa (19), Rivers (12), Niger (9), Ogun (4), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1) and Osun (1).

Lagos had the highest daily figure on Sunday with 66 new infections to extend its lead as Nigeria’s most impacted city by the coronavirus.

The commercial city has recorded nearly 23,000 infections and about 220 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is the second most impacted with a total of over 6,000 cases and 82 deaths.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 720,000 of its 200 million population.

Of the over 66,000 total, about 61,782 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while a little over 3,000 active cases remain in the country.