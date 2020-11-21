Nigeria’s management of coronavirus cases appear to have improved as the country recorded no death from the virus in six of the last seven days.

A total of three deaths were recorded across the county in the last eight days from the virus.

No death was reported on Friday. The two recorded on Thursday were the first since last week Friday when one person died from the disease.

Nigeria’s total fatality toll remains 1,165.

These were disclosed Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its COVID-19 microsite, which, however, did not provide details of the treatment method for COVID-19 patients.

While fatalities from the virus have remained at zero for most of the days this past week, Nigeria has recorded over a 100 new cases of the virus daily during the week. The country recorded 143 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

With the latest update, Nigeria’s COVID-19 total case count increased to 65,982, keeping it fifth on the list of African countries hardest hit, behind Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa.

The 143 new cases were reported from 10 states- Lagos (70), Kaduna (25), FCT (22), Ogun (11), Plateau (4), Oyo (4), Ekiti (3), Osun (2), Edo (1), Kano (1).

With 70 new infections on Friday, Lagos further stretched its lead on the number of infections to over 22,000, about a third of the country’s total.

While deaths from coronavirus have continued to be low, there has been an increase in deaths to a “strange illness” suspected to be yellow fever.

Scores of deaths to the strange disease were first reported in Enugu two weeks ago. Authorities in Enugu said the strange ailment had killed many people with an official saying over 50 people had died in parts of the state since early September when it began spreading.

Similarly, governments in Delta and Bauchi states also reported that the strange disease spreading in their states were suspected to be yellow fever, according to initial investigations.

The NCDC confirmed that the strange deaths in Enugu, Delta and Bauchi were suspected cases of yellow fever. The health agency told the News Agency News (NAN) last Friday that a total of 76 deaths suspected to be from yellow fever were recorded in the three states.

Meanwhile, more people have recovered from coronavirus amid fears of an imminent and more devastating second wave and the many deaths from suspected yellow fever.

Of the nearly 66,000 cases, 61,782 cases have been discharged in the 36 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 720,000 of its 200 million population.