ADVERTISEMENT

The state governors of Osun and Oyo states, Adegboyega Oyetola and Seyi Makinde, have agreed to cancel the joint ownership of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) and Ladoke Akintola College of Health.

LAUTECH’s ownership has been transferred to the government of Oyo State while the College of Health’s ownership has been transferred to the government of Osun State.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Abubakar Rasheed disclosed this in a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

“It is gratifying to note that after extensive deliberations, negotiations and consultations, both owner states mutually agreed terms and the joint ownership of LAUTECH was formally dissolved,” he said.

Before the separation, the joint ownership of the school has always been an issue between the two states.

Details shortly…