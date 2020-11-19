As Nigeria continues to tackle the recent spike in deaths caused by “strange disease” suspected to be yellow fever, the daily figure of people contacting the coronavirus has also continued to surge.

Nigerian on Wednesday confirmed 236 new cases of COVID-19, as the number of infected people in the country increased to 65,693, according to official records.

Meanwhile, the country recorded zero death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, making it five consecutive days without a record of death from the virus.

The last time Nigeria recorded death from the virus was last Friday when one patient died, taking the tally to 1,163, according to data by the country’s infectious disease agency, NCDC.

The 236 new cases were reported from 14 states: Lagos-142 Ogun-19 Kaduna-15 FCT-14 Imo-14 Rivers-14 Plateau-6 Katsina-3 Ekiti-2 Jigawa-2 Oyo-2 Cross River-1 Kano-1 Taraba-1.

In the latest data released, Lagos continued to bear the brunt of the pandemic the most, with 142 new cases reported. The commercial city is Nigeria’s coronavirus hotspot with over 22,000 infections, about a third of the country’s total.

There have been warnings including from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and the Nigerian government that a more devastating second wave of coronavirus is imminent in Nigeria and much of the African continent.

Also, the recent spate of deaths to “strange illnesses” in Nigeria suspected to be caused by yellow fever have once again underscored the devastating impacts that outbreak of infectious diseases can have on large populations if not properly monitored.

Scores of deaths to the strange diseases were first reported in Enugu two weeks ago and subsequently in Delta, Bauchi and Kogi.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier on Wednesday reported how lawmakers in Kogi during a plenary sitting on Tuesday called on the state and federal ministries of health to unravel the cause of the ‘strange disease’ which has killed almost 50 persons in Olamaboro Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is yet to address the situation in Kogi. The agency’s director, Chikwe Ihekweazu is yet to respond to texts on Wednesday seeking clarification.

The NCDC had confirmed that the strange deaths in Enugu, Delta and Bauchi were suspected cases of yellow fever. The health agency told the News Agency News (NAN) last Friday that a total of 76 deaths suspected to be from yellow fever were recorded in the three states.

Meanwhile, more people have recovered from coronavirus amid fears of an imminent and more devastating second wave and the surging deaths from suspected yellow fever.

Of the 65, 500 cases, 61,457 cases have been discharged in the 36 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

Nigeria has tested more than 720,000 of its 200 million people.