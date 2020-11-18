ADVERTISEMENT

Some gunmen on Tuesday night killed the younger brother of the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters in Oyo State.

The 45-year-old Isaac Orisadeyi was a younger brother to Funmilayo Orisadeyi.

Mr Orisadeyi was killed along the Idi-isin-NIHORT Road in Ibadan.

The commissioner and the police confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES. Mrs Orisadeyi said two hospitals “rejected her younger brother before he gave up.”

The deceased, who was on a motorcycle, was riding home around 8 p.m. when he was shot. The gunmen reportedly tried to snatch his motorcycle. He was shot when he resisted, our correspondent learnt.

In a separate incident, a young man, Adoja Tanaku, was beheaded after an argument with his friend, identified as Joseph, in Bakatari area of Ibadan.

Witnesses told our correspondent the two engaged in an argument, after which Joseph “went into his room, took a cutlass and beheaded the young man.”

Police confirm killing

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the killings. Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the two incidents.

Mr Fadeyi said “Tanaku and Joseph were Beniniose”. He also said “Joseph has been arrested.”

Mr Fadeyi said the police detectives are investigating the murder of Mr Orisadeyi.

“Information reaching me indicates that nothing was taken away from the victim. We are still investigating it and the secret behind it will be unravelled as soon as police get to the root of the matter.”