The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins, has been impeached and removed from office.

A total of 19 of the 27 members of the House backed his impeachment on Friday.

The removal from office of the speaker by his colleagues took place during plenary at the legislative chamber of the assembly complex in Owerri, the state capital.

The lawmakers said he was impeached because of financial impropriety, high handedness, and gross misconduct.

Paul Emeziem, representing Onuimo State constituency, was elected as the new Speaker by the lawmakers.

Details soon…