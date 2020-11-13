All is now set for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone national teams at the new Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.
Technically, the Super Eagles are 180 minutes away from sealing their place at the next continental showpiece and Gernot Rohr’s team gives room for optimism.
While the Super Eagles have six points from their first two games in these series, the Leone Stars have only gotten one point from the same number of games.
So a win this evening and another on Tuesday will seal qualification for Nigeria.
Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the carnival-like atmosphere will be missing around the Eagles but with the star-studded team set to be paraded, the goals should not be missing.
Friday’s tie in Benin City will be the 14th meeting between Nigeria and Sierra Leone since the countries first clashed in 1961 in an international friendly match, which ended 4-2 in favour of the Nigerians.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.
Kickoff is 5.00 p.m.
Team news
.@NGSuperEagles XI vs #SierraLeone #AFCON2022Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/aJjCzWqGkc
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2020
Game underway at the sam Ogbemudia stadium
The Super Eagles are one goal ahead courtesy of a fine strike by Alex Iwobi
Free kick for Nigeria
Chukwueze takes it but straight into the hands of the goalkeeper
The Leone star attempt a move from the right flank but they have been checkmated
Another free kick for Nigeria with a foul on Joe Aribo
This arguably the first time the Super Eagles will be playing a competitive match of this magnitude without their vociferous fans cheering them on.
Ahmed Musa tries to drive through the Leone Stars’ defense. He has been checkmated swiftly
Coach Gernot Rohr on his feet, the one goal lead far from being enough to be satisfied with
Goal… Victor Osimhen makes it 2-0
Water break for both teams after that second goal from Osimhen
Action back on after the short break
it has been Nigeria all the way so far with 71% of the ball possession compared to Sierra Leone’s 29%
Goal…. Iwobi makes it 3-0
A lob fron outside the box by Iwobi makes it 3-0 for Nigeria 🇳🇬
Goal.. Chukwueze makes it 4-0
Chukwueze hits the roof of the net after taking on three Leone Stars defenders
Just 30 minutes played and its Nigeria 4-0 Sierra Leone.. Raining goals in Benin City
Yellow Card.. Umaru Bangura gets the first booking
Bagura who is the Sierra Leone captain is punished for a perceived deliberate hand ball
Chance.. Osimhen comes close to making it five for Nigeria
The Super Eagles not slowing down at all as they look to add more goals to their tally
Goal for Sierra Leone
No clean sheet for Okoye or Nigeria
Yellow card. Yet another foul on Chukwueze and Kevin Wright gets booked for the cynical foul
Four minutes added time