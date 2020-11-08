ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Nigeria recorded 59 new coronavirus infections, a sharp decrease from the 180 and 223 cases reported on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The latest figure, one of the lowest in at least seven months, was recorded in just eight states, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 63,790, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Meanwhile, no deaths were recorded as a result of complications from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours meaning that the fatality stays at 1,154.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were reported from 8 states: Kaduna (28), Rivers (9), Ogun (8), Ondo (8), Kano (2), Niger (2), Kwara (1), Plateau (1).

Lagos had the highest number of new cases on Saturday with 46 infections to extend its lead as the most impacted state in the country.

The commercial city is Nigeria’s coronavirus hotspot with over 21,000 infections, about a third of the country’s total.

Despite the decline in the daily figure, there have been warnings including from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and the Nigerian government that a second wave of coronavirus is imminent in Nigeria and many other parts of the African continent.

Both Nigerians and the government appear to be lax about adhering to and enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols lately, a situation health experts fear could trigger a catastrophic outcome if a new wave of the disease eventually comes.

The health minister, Osagie Ehanire, during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) press briefing last Thursday, called for an increase in vigilance especially by health workers and airport officials.

The minister said 22 persons out of a total of 1,473 persons of interest (POI) tested across three labs in Abuja since the reopening of international flights tested positive to the virus last month.

He advised Nigerians to as much as possible avoid non-essential travels outside the country.

Nigeria has reopened schools, markets and other places where people gather as the country tries to live with the disease and manage the damage it is causing to her economy.

Of the over 63,000 cases so far, 59,884 cases have been discharged in the 36 states across the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

A total of 681,599 tests have been carried out across Nigeria.