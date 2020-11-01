Another battle royale is on the cards as two heavyweights in English football will be slugging it out this afternoon in the star match in the Premier League.

Sunday’s encounter will be the 233rd competitive meeting between these two sides, with United bidding to record their 100th victory over the Gunners.

Both United and Arsenal are languishing outside the top 10 on the log and would need points from this tie to improve on their standings.

While it is worthy to note that United have not prevailed in any of the three most recent games against Arsenal, the Red Devils are also unbeaten in their last six home encounters against the Gunners.

Kickoff is 5.30 p.m.

Man Utd XI de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay; Fred, Pogba; Fernandes; Rashford, Greenwood.

Substitutes: Henderson, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mata, Matic, van de Beek, Cavani.

Arsenal XI Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Elneny, Partey, Saka; Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Substitutes: Runarsson, Mustafi, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Pepe, Nketiah.

Referee Mike Dean

After the one minute silence… We are underway as Arsenal get the opening kick

First throw-in for Manchester United

Willian with a corner kick for Arsenal but United with the clear out

Pogba flagged offside

Ten minutes into the game.. Still Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal

Close! Bellerin swings a cross but Aubameyang misses with the key touch

Greenwood flagged offside

Greenwood comes closes for United but Leno forces a save

Saka wins a free kick for Arsenal

Arsenal defender Gabriel gets the first Yellow Card of the game

Half hour gone and it is still a barren affair at the Old Trafford

Chance!! Big miss by Lacazette as he fluffs an opportunity for Arsenal

Willian comes close to getting a goal for Arsenal but his effort misses the target by inches

Saka with a header inside the United box but it is over the bar

Half Time Manchester United 0-0 Arsenal