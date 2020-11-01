ADVERTISEMENT

The 162 new COVID-19 cases reported by Nigerian authorities on Saturday has taken the total number of infections in the nation to 62,853.

Meanwhile, no deaths were recorded on Saturday as a result of complications from the coronavirus, meaning that the fatality toll stays at 1,144.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night.

Of the over 62,000 total, about 58,675 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while a little over 3,000 active cases remain in the country.

Nigeria has been reporting cases below 300 in at least three months. The death toll has also reduced.

But despite the declines, authorities have cautioned against relenting and urged residents to adhere to COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and use of face masks..

The NCDC had warned that there is likely to be an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus.

The 162 new cases were reported from 14 states- Gombe (54), FCT (35), Lagos (26), Ogun (12), Plateau (10), Rivers (10), Kaduna (4), Ekiti (3), Edo (2), Osun (2), Bayelsa (1), Imo (1), Ondo (1), Oyo (1).

Gombe had the majority of infections on Saturday with 54 new cases. Abuja, Nigeria’s capital and the second most impacted city, followed with 35 new infections.

Though Lagos came third with 26 daily cases on Saturday, the commercial city remains Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 21,000 infections and 215 deaths.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 625,000 of its 200 million population.