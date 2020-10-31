ADVERTISEMENT

At least 10 people died in an accident in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government of Ondo State, on Saturday.

This newspaper gathered that the accident occurred Saturday evening after a truck loaded with rice suffered brake failure, before ploughing into a market.

The truck was coming from the Ikare-Akoko axis before it rammed into the market.

The accident was confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by witnesses and the police spokesperson of the State, Tee-leo Ikoro.

“The truck rammed into Ibaka market and killed 10 people while many have been injured and rushed to hospital,” one of witness who spoke with our correspondent said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of State Police Command, Mr Ikoro, said “As of the time we were informed, eight persons had already lost their lives.”

“Two more under the truck are also dead. The truck rammed into the market after brake failure. Many people are trapped under the trailer,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that others with severe injuries were taken to the hospital by rescuers.