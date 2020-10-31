ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria, on Friday, confirmed 170 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 62,691, according to Nigerian health authorities.

It is now the 13th consecutive week that Nigeria’s COVID-19 daily infections have fallen below 300.

Meanwhile, three deaths from the coronavirus were registered on Friday, raising the death toll to 1,144, according to an update by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Over the past two weeks, COVID-19-related daily fatalities in Nigeria have been lower than 10.

About 25 days after Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus, an Italian national, was confirmed on February 27, the West African country recorded its first fatality to the contagion.

The victim, a former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achimugu, died on March 23 after showing symptoms of the virus following his return to the country from the United Kingdom, his family said.

While coronavirus daily fatalities and infections in Nigeria have reduced, more people are recovering.

About 181 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals Friday, increasing the total recoveries to 58,430.

The 170 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (106), FCT (25), Oyo (14), Edo (7), Kaduna (7), Ogun (4), Bauchi (2), Benue (2), Kano (1), Osun (1), Rivers (1).

In the latest NCDC data, Lagos recorded 106 new cases on Friday. The commercial city is Nigeria’s coronavirus hotspot with over 21,000 infections, about a third of the country’s total.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, which is the second most impacted with a total of almost 6,000 cases also came second on Friday with 25 infections.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 600,000 of its 200 million population.