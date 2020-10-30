ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria recorded 150 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Thursday, new data by the country’s infectious disease agency, NCDC showed.

“Till date, 62,521 cases have been confirmed, 58, 249 cases have been discharged and 1141 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, the agency reported on its microsite Thursday night.

Nigeria has been reporting cases below 300 in at least three months.

But despite the declines, authorities have cautioned against relenting. There is likely to be an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus, NCDC had warned.

Europe is already grappling with the second wave of the disease with countries such as Germany, Britain and Spain considering returning fresh lockdown measures.

COVID-19, the deadly pneumonia-like disease, has spread to over 200 countries, infecting more than 44 million.

The 150 new cases in Nigeria were reported from 9 states – Lagos (89), Rivers (19), Ogun (11), Bayelsa (9), Kaduna (8), Plateau (8), Taraba (3), Osun (2), Delta (1).

In the latest data released, Lagos reported 89 new cases. The commercial city is Nigeria’s coronavirus hotspot with over 21,000 infections, about a third of the country’s total.

Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital, is the second most impacted with a total of almost 6,000 cases.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 600,000 of its over 200 million population.