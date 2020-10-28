The police in Lagos State have said six officers were killed in the state in the violence that occurred during the #EndSARS protests.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said this at a press briefing on Tuesday while listing the loss the command has suffered.

“They were gruesomely murdered during the unrest,” he said.

He named the deceased officers as Yard Edward (ASP) attached to Denton Station; Olayinka Erinfolami, an inspector attached to the defunct Anti-Kidnapping Unit; Adegbenro Aderibigbe, an inspector attached to Meiran Division; Abejide Abiodun, a sergeant attached to DOPS SHQ, and two others attached to Orile Division.

Mr Odumosu added that 38 police officers were also injured.

Lagos State experienced widespread violence last week after hoodlums took over the state to destroy and burn down public and private properties and loot valuable items.

Several persons were also injured during the violence.

Listing the police property damaged by the hoodlums, the police chief said 16 police formations were burnt, while another 13 were vandalised and properties looted.

“16 police stations were set ablaze during the unrest. They included Orile, Amukoko, Layeni, Old Area J Command Ajah, Elemoro, New Area J Command Elemoro, Igando, Ebute-Ero, Ajah and its barracks and Ilasamaja Police stations. Others were Makinde and its barracks, Ikotun, Isokoko, Pen-Cinema, Onipanu, and Alade police stations.

In addition, 58 police vehicles at various locations within the state were burnt, while 13 police vehicles were vandalised, the police said.

“Sixty Two (62) vehicles belonging to individuals and those connected with some pending cases (exhibits) were burnt while nine (9) vehicles were vandalised by the hoodlums.

“Fifteen (15) motorcycles and tricycles were burnt, while sixty five (65) were vandalised at various locations within the state,” the police added.

Meanwhile, the police said 520 suspects have been arrested in the state for offences including arson, robbery, murder, rioting, malicious damage and unlawful possession of firearms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said investigation into the cases have commenced.