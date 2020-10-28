ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 62, 224.

Three more deaths were also recorded, taking the total fatalities from the disease to 1,135.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night.

The 113 new cases were reported from 12 states. These are Lagos (51), FCT (15), Plateau (11), Kaduna (8), Oyo (8), Rivers (8), Ogun (4), Edo (2), Imo (2), Kwara (2), Delta (1), Kano (1).

Lagos, which again had the majority of infections on Tuesday with 51 new cases, remains Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 20,000 infections and 208 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Is the second most impacted with about 6,000 cases and 80 deaths.

Nigeria has been reporting cases below 300 for about three months.

Of the over 62, 000 total, about 57, 571 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while a little over 3, 000 active cases remain in the country.

But despite the decline, authorities have cautioned against relenting.

The NCDC had warned that there is likely to be an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 600, 000 of its 200 million population.