Over four warehouses across Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, have been looted by hoodlums within the last 48 hours.

The violence which stemmed from the shooting on unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate last Tuesday, has quickly spread to other parts of the country, with public and private warehouses, government officials’ homes as primary targets.

The FCT has now attracted looters who, on Sunday afternoon, invaded warehouses at Idu Industrial Layout parting with loads of items including motorcycles, bags of rice, cereals and textiles materials.

On Monday morning, looters once again amassed at Idu where they attacked another warehouse.

At the time of filing this report, looting had spread to the Gwagwalada area of the FCT, with looters scavenging whatever they can from what appears to be yet another COVID-19 palliative warehouse.

