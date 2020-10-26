The chairperson of the Caretaker Committee in Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Jacob Adeleke, has been kidnapped.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt on Monday that Mr Adeleke was kidnapped Sunday evening.

He was kidnapped on his way to Ibadan, the state capital.

A source close to the council chief told PREMIUM TIMES that the politician was kidnapped alongside his driver on Sunday night along Okeho-Ado Awaye Road.

They were abducted on their way to Ibadan for a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde scheduled for Monday morning.

Police confirm abduction

The police in Oyo State have confirmed the abduction.

The spokesperson of the police, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the abduction to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Mr Fadeyi in a text response to our enquiry said the police have intensified efforts to get the victims released.

He said, “Information reaching me reveals that he was kidnapped along Ado Awaye- Iseyin road.

‘Efforts intensified to get him released and arrest the culprits, pls.”

Kidnapping for ransom is rampant in many parts of Nigeria including some parts of Oyo State. Mr Adeleke was kidnapped on the same day a district head and four others were kidnapped in Zamfara State, North-west Nigeria.

The identity of the kidnappers of Mr Adeleke are yet to be determined and it could not be confirmed if they had reached out to his family at the time of this report.

