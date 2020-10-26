Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections reduced last week by almost 50 per cent compared to the previous week, a PREMIUM TIMES review of official data shows.

Last week (October 18 to 24), the 43rd week of the pandemic in Nigeria, 623 new cases were reported in the country.

According to the data provided by the country’s public health agency, NCDC, this is a 48 per cent reduction from the 1,204 cases recorded the previous week.

Last week was also the week of protests and lootings across Nigeria. The #EndSARS protest against police brutality commenced over a fortnight ago and was violently dispersed by thugs and armed security operatives in several cities. Thugs took advantage of the situation to wreak havoc on private and public properties across the country last week.

The protests seemed to have had no effect on new coronavirus cases as the reduction in new cases last week occurred despite an increase in the number of tests carried out.

A total of 27,427 samples were collected for testing last week compared to the 24,822 tested the previous week.

A total 603,611 samples have been collected for testing since the pandemic broke out in February.

Fewer recoveries, deaths

Further analysis showed that there was a drastic reduction in the number of COVID-19 patients discharged last week.

A total of 725 persons recovered and were discharged last week, which represents a 568 per cent reduction compared to the previous week’s record of 4,846.

Also, Nigeria recorded fewer deaths last week after six lives were lost to the pandemic. Eight persons died of COVID-19 complications in the previous week while a total of two persons died from the virus preceding week.

Nigeria so far

As of the time of reporting, Nigeria had recorded 61,930 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of this figure, 57,285 have been treated and discharged while 1,129 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 20,807 cases, followed by FCT – 5, 961, Plateau — 3, 595, Oyo — 3, 423, Rivers — 2770, Edo — 2,648, Kaduna — 2, 611, Ogun — 1, 995, Delta — 1,812, Kano — 1,741, Ondo — 1,662, Enugu — 1,314, Kwara — 1,067, Ebonyi — 1049, Osun — 922, Katsina — 948, Abia — 898, Gombe — 883, Borno — 745, Bauchi — 710, Imo — 614, Benue — 486, Nasarawa — 478, Bayelsa — 403, Ekiti — 329, Jigawa — 325, Akwa Ibom — 295, Anambra — 277, Niger — 274, Adamawa — 257, Sokoto — 164, Taraba — 122, Kebbi — 93, Zamfara — 79, Cross River— 87, Yobe — 82 and Kogi — 5.

Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country.

The other five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are FCT, Plateau, Oyo, Rivers and Edo states.

Only Kogi and Bauchi states have no active COVID-19 cases currently.

Timeline last week

On Sunday (October 18), 133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

As of 11:55 p.m. on October 18, a total of 61, 440 cases had been reported, out of which 56, 611 had recovered and 1125 deaths recorded.

On Monday, 118 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country.

On Tuesday, 72 new cases were reported.

On Wednesday, 37 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 138 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 61, 805.

On Friday, 77 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 48 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 61, 930 as of 11:55 p.m. on October 24.