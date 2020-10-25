ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Nigeria recorded 48 new coronavirus infections.

Saturday’s figure brings the total infections in the country to 61,930. This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). In at least three months, Nigeria has not reported a daily figure above 300.

Meanwhile, there has been a sharp increase in the number of recovered patients.

Of the over 61,000 cases reported thus far, about 57,285 have recovered. About 3,500 infections are still active across the nation.

The 48 new cases were reported from 6 states- Lagos (18), FCT (13), Kaduna (6), Rivers (5), Ogun (5), Ondo (1).

There has also been a decline in recorded fatalities.

The total death toll remained 1,129 as no deaths were reported on Saturday.

The country has improved a bit in its testing regime. Over 600,000 of Nigeria’s 200 million people have been tested thus far.