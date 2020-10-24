A mob have invaded the residence of Teslim Folarin, the senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial district.

The mostly angry youth looted several new motorcycles at the Oluyole home of the lawmaker. Other materials carted away are freezers, grinding machines and other valuables.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the homes of various government officials have been looted in the last 48 hours.

Earlier today, some hoodlums looted materials at the home of a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, in Osun State.

The Iwo Local Government Secretariat was also set ablaze.

PREMIUM TIMES efforts to reach Mr Folarin proved abortive as close associate who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said the senator is out of the country.

More to come…