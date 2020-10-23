Nigeria recorded two more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, according to official figures.

A total of 1,127 deaths have now been recorded thus far in Africa’s most populous country.

The country’s infectious disease outfit, NCDC, also reported 138 new infections on Thursday. Nigeria has continued to record daily cases below 300 for more than three months.

The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 61, 805.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the over 61, 000 infections so far, 56,985 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

There are still about 3, 700 active cases in the country.

The 138 new cases are reported from 13 states – Katsina (44), Lagos (35), Kwara (15), Kaduna (13), Plateau (7), Imo (6), Adamawa (5) Rivers (4), Yobe (3), Ogun (2), Oyo (2), Osun (1), FCT (1).

Katsina led in Thursday’s tally with 44 new infections while Lagos, Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 20,000 infections followed with 35 new cases.

Nigeria has tested almost 600,000 of its 200 million population since the country reported its index case on February 28 in an Italian traveller.