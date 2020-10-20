The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of anti-riot policemen in the Police Mobile Force (PMF) to protect lives and property as the #EndSARS protests intensify nationwide.

The order was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Tuesday.

The order is coming on the heels of the #EndSARS protest that has been hijacked by hoodlums and led to the loss of lives.

In the last two weeks, thousands of Nigerian youth have taken to the streets to express their grievances.

The peaceful protest yielded results with the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and setting up a judicial panels of enquiry by state governments.

Many have died since the beginning of the protest against police brutality.

‘Identify, isolate hoodlums’

Aside from the deployment of the police mobile unit, the police chief has also ordered massive deployment of police operatives to strengthen the security around correctional facilities nationwide.

Two of such centres were this week invaded in Benin city by hoodlums who freed over a 1000 inmates.

“The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” Mr Mba said in a statement.

“Consequently, the Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective Commands.

“The IGP notes that twelve (12) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on Police Stations in Benin, Edo State. Five (5) AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalized Police Stations have also been recovered.”

“The Inspector-General of Police calls on members of the public to avail the police with useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, unlawfully released from Correctional facilities.”

“Meanwhile, the IGP has advised parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to steer-clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.”

ADVERTISEMENT