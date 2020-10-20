ADVERTISEMENT

About two persons are feared dead in a clash between the Lagos Police and hoodlums at the Mushin area of the state.

Some persons also sustained gunshot injuries during the chaos, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Police officers were seen shooting in a video shared on social media. Several users on Twitter have also warned individuals to stay off the area.

This violence occurred after the Lagos State governor announced a 24-hour curfew in the state, effective 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said only those on essential services and first responders are exempted from the lockdown.

“I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society,” the governor said while announcing the curfew.

“Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.”

Despite the announcement, protesters are still gathered at different protest venues as of 3:35 p.m.