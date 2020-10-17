ADVERTISEMENT

Some hoodlums have attacked many youth protesting against police brutality in Osun State.

The thugs who launched the attack on protesters in the early hours of Saturday were armed with cutlasses, broken bottles and swords.

The incident happened at Olaiya Junction in Osogbo, the state capital, and it left one of the protester known as Oloye severely injured.

While Mr Oloye has been taken to hospital for treatment, many other protesters who fled the scene for safety are yet to be seen.

This is the second time protesters would be attacked by hoodlums in Osogbo this week.

The first happened on Thursday with many accusing the state government of sponsoring the attack.

The state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, immediately on Thursday, denied the government”s involvement in the attack.

Mr Oyetola in a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, said it was ‘irrational’ to think that the government would sponsor thugs against peaceful protesters.

The #EndSARS protest is taking place across states of the country.

At least 10 people have been killed by the police so far across the country.