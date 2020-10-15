ADVERTISEMENT

The Abuja administration has announced a ban on street protests.

The ban is meant to stop the #EndSARS protesters who have been marching since last week demanding a ban on a notorious police unit, SARS, and comprehensive police reforms.

The ban on protests was announced by the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ogunleye said the FCT security committee met on Tuesday and noted the ‘unruly conduct’ of protesters.

It accused protesters of violating COVID-19 protocols, saying “due to the dangers posed by COVID-19, all street demonstrations, protests and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT.”

The #EndSARS protests have been largely peaceful in Abuja although protesters have been attacked by the police and thugs.

Details later…