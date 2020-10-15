ADVERTISEMENT

The total coronavirus infections in Nigeria rose to 60,834 after 179 new cases were recorded in the nation on Wednesday.

The 179 new cases were reported from 13 states. These are Lagos (116), Anambra (20), FCT (9), Oyo (9), Rivers (9), Delta (3), Nasarawa (3), Edo (2), Kaduna (2), Ogun (2), Plateau (2), Ekiti (1), Osun (1).

However, the death toll remains 1,116 after no death was recorded on Tuesday. One fatality had been recorded on Monday to take the tally to the latest figure.

These were contained in an update by the country’s infectious disease agency, NCDC, on Wednesday night.

While there are still about 7,500 active cases in Nigeria, 52,143 infected persons have recovered and discharged across the 36 states and federal capital, Abuja.

About 10 per cent of those infected in Nigeria are below the age of 19 years, according to the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, stressing that “even though adults, especially those 60 years and above are more vulnerable, complications do occur in all age groups.”

Nigeria is yet to record a daily infection tally above 300 in more than two months now.

Lagos had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 116 infections. The commercial city is Nigeria’s COVID-19 hot-spot with over 20,000 infections.

Anambra and Abuja followed with 20 and 9 cases each respectively.

About 564,936 of the over 200 million Nigerian population have been tested.