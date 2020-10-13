ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of Nigerian youth have blocked the junction leading to Nigeria’s National Assembly to demand an end to the notorious police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protesters who commenced the peaceful march from Banex junction in the nation’s capital city, Abuja, around 11 a.m., arrived at the junction leading to the National Assembly just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The protesters were, however, stopped by members of Nigerian military who violently chased the youth, leaving some of the protesters and the members of the media injured in the process.

At the time of filing this report, the atmosphere is in disarray even though Aisha Yesufu, one of the popular voices against the dreaded SARS, was seen by PREMIUM TIMES addressing the hostile military personnel, who are blocking the junction and brandishing heavy logs of woods, possibly to scare the determined protesters.

So far, not less than five people have been killed since the commencement of the protest against police brutality across the nation, while its scope has expanded to other parts of the world.

On Sunday, the Nigerian government announced it had dissolved the notorious police unit. That notwithstanding, protesters have continued their march in major cities across the country.