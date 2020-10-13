ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has confirmed eight justices of the Supreme Court.

They are Lawal Garba (North-West), Helen M. Ogunwumiju (South-West), Abdu Aboki, (North-West) and I. M. M. Saulawa (North-West).

Others are Adamu Jauro (North-East), Samuel C. Oseji, (South-South), Tijjani Abubakar (North-East) and Emmanuel A. Agim (South-South).

The confirmation comes about two weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate informing the lawmakers of their appointment and sought their confirmation.

The confirmation of appointment was sequel to the presentation and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Bamidele Opeyemi, who presented the report, said the nominees demonstrated sufficient knowledge of the law and a firm grasp of issues relating to law and other contemporary legal and jurisprudential issues during the screening exercise.

They also possess the requisite qualifications, integrity, leadership qualities and comportment to discharge judicial responsibilities as Honourable Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, he said.

“That there is no petition against the nominations of any of the nominees and there are no adverse reports against the nominees, as record checks and other forms of investigations by security agencies, did not reveal any negative trace against them.

“Currently, the composition of the Supreme Court of Nigeria as per geopolitical zones, which in the Committee’s view, is a fair reflection of the Federal Character Principle, as enshrined in Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended,” he said.

The Senate thereafter, confirmed the justices in the Committee of the Whole.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, wished them God’s guidance and prayed that they will have more hands to deal with cases that are waiting.