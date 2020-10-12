ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday confirmed the deaths of 17 persons in a road accident at Zubali village along Kano to Potiskum road.

Four others were injured in the carnage.

Yelwa Dio, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred Sunday night, and involved a bus that rammed into a truck.

“Our rescue team discovered 21 persons in the two vehicles involved -14 males, one female adult and two female children, all perished in the accident.

“The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the General Hospital, Potiskum, and the injured are also receiving medical assistance in the hospital,’’ Mr Dio said.

He blamed the incident on speeding, lamenting that most drivers never heeded warnings.

“If you must embark on night journeys, ensure your lightening system is functional.

“Passengers must also ensure that they call drivers to order if they are speeding because if there is an accident, they will be involved,’’ he said.

(NAN)