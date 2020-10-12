ADVERTISEMENT

A yet-to-be identified protester was shot dead on Monday during the #EndSARS protest at Surulere area of Lagos.

Fellow protesters who shared the video of the deceased man said medical personnel who were also at the protest tried to save him but he eventually died.

“We just lost a Nigerian to a gunshot, at the Surulere protest 💔💔💔💔.

“The medical team did their best to keep him alive. The young Nigerian also put up a good fight.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it,” @CourageNgele tweeted.

Police officers reportedly opened fire at the unarmed protesters during the Surulere protest, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

A police officer was also reportedly killed from a stray bullet during the shooting.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command at the time of this report were unsuccessful.

Monday’s shooting occurs two days after Jimoh Isiaka, another protester, was shot dead in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The #EndSARS protest has continued nationwide despite the Sunday dissolution of the notorious police unit, SARS; with protesters now demanding comprehensive police reforms including punishments for erring officers.

More details later…