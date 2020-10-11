Gunmen have killed six persons at Kidandan village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Residents of the village said the gunmen also injured about 20 other residents during the attack.

The attacks happened on Friday morning and Saturday afternoon.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the heavily armed gunmen stormed the village shooting sporadically at residents.

Some of the victims were at their farms when they were attacked.

A youth leader in the community, Jamilu Hussaini, said the injured were rushed to hospitals in Zaria.

According to him, the bandits came around 11 a.m. on Friday while some residents were at the farm.

“They killed four people on Friday among them Auwalu, Ibrahim and Danyaro.

“They returned again on Saturday afternoon when we were about to bury those killed and killed two more persons including two children,” he said.

He said one of those injured was shot in the eye and rushed to Shika Teaching Hospital in Zaria for treatment.

He said some of the injuries were critical.

Mr Hussaini said an air force aircraft later arrived on Saturday and attacked the bandits that assembled few kilometres from the village.

“On Saturday most of our people were able to leave their houses after the plane arrived and attacked those bandits,” he said.

The Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack.

According to him, soldiers, police and air force officers were deployed to the area on Saturday.

He said three police APC carriers and personnel have been moved to the area.

“More personnel have also been deployed to the town,” he said, declining to speak on the casualty figure.