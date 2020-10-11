ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun to announce the local government results in the just concluded Ondo governorship election.

There are 3,009 polling units in the 203 wards of the 18 local government areas in the state.

A total of 17 parties are taking part in the election but it is expected to be a three-way race between the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and the Zenith Labour Party.

Analysts believe It is either the continuity of the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, or the election of Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP or Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you the results as announced by electoral officers in each of the local government areas across the state.



