As collation of results for the 2020 Ondo governorship elections draws to a close in various wards, PREMIUM TIMES in conjunction with the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) brings you the results of the election in the various local government areas.

The winner of #OndoDecide2020 is expected to be announced on Sunday by the election umpire at the INEC secretariat in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Before the final announcement of results, however, results of each local government area will be announced at the INEC collation centre in the local government area.

There are 3,009 polling units in the 203 wards of the 18 local government areas in the state.

A total of 17 parties are taking part in the election but it is expected to be a three-way race between the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and the Zenith Labour Party.

Analysts believe It is either the continuity of the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, or the election of Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP or Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you the results as announced by electoral officials in local government areas across the state.