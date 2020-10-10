ADVERTISEMENT

Police fired teargas and gunshots Saturday in Abuja, forcing protesters demanding the disbandment of the controversial unit, SARS, to disperse.

Officers physically assaulted protesters who refused to leave the exterior of the police headquarters where they had camped most of Saturday.

Protesters have taken place in several cities in and outside of Nigeria. Demonstrators want the unit accused of incessant harassment, extortion and killing of Nigerian youth to be scraped.

An offer by the police to reform the unit has been rejected.

Protesters outside the police headquarters in Abuja had vowed not to back down and planned to sleep overnight at there.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter at the scene saw a female police officer pleading with the protesters to leave the space. “We are not going anywhere! This is a peaceful protests,” said Obianuju Iloanya, one of the leaders of the protests.

Soon after, the police teargassed the protesters and fired gunshots sporadically.

People ran for safety and officers tackled protesters who refused to leave the scene including the activist, Aisha Yusufu.

More details later…