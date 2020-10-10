ADVERTISEMENT

The results of elections in polling units in Ondo State are being announced.

The Ondo State governorship election was held in 3,009 polling units in 203 wards of all 18 local government areas in the state.

A total of 17 parties are taking part in the election but it is expected to be a three-way race between the All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and the Zenith Labour Party.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you results as announced by the appropriate electoral officials in polling units across the state.

