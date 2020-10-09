The Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday demanded the proscription of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery and the introduction of a new and well-structured security outfit in its place.

The House also called on the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, to provide protection for the protesters while they express their grievances.

The call was made at an emergency sitting presided over by the speaker of the house, Mudashiru Obasa.

The house added its voice to the current call across the nation for an end to alleged inhuman activities of the body.

The house said Mr Obasa and some lawmakers had addressed some residents of Lagos who protested to the House of Assembly demanding an end to F-SARS on Thursday.

Some of the residents alleged that innocent people had become the major victims of the security body, the house said.

Resolution

Among the seven-point resolution passed after an extensive deliberation was a call on the Senate and the House of Representatives to carry out a probe of the allegations against F-SARS including killing, maiming and dehumanising of Nigerians.

Other demands made by the House of Assembly include the need for SARS to be proscribed and a new security outfit “which will be more efficient with clearly spelt out code of conduct and rule of engagements established and sanction imposed for misdemeanor.”

“Mr President (is) to ensure that culpable officials of SARS receive the punishment as prescribed by the National Assembly,” the house said in its reaolution.

“Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petitions liaise with the Commissioner of Police and Attorney General of the State to fashion out ways and means to address allegations of ruthlessness and extra judicial killings contained in the petition against SARS in the state.”

Spiralling protests

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the #EndSARS protests began in Lagos on Thursday, and continued on Friday.

The protesters took off from the Lagos State House of Assembly at Alausa, Ikeja area of Lagos and proceeded to Allen roundabout and then back to the take-off point.

Led by popular comedian, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, the protesters maintained that they are not asking for a reformation of the SARS outfit, but a complete scrap of that unit.

On Thursday, Nigerian entertainers, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and Douglas ‘Runtown’ Agu, began the peaceful protest against SARS and police brutality in Lekki and Victoria Island areas of Lagos.

Mr Macaroni, and other protesters, would later pass the night in front of the Lagos State House of Assembly, vowing to continue the protest Friday morning.

In its intervention on Friday, the Lagos assembly also called on the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to engage relevant institutions to protect lives and property in the state “such that phones, laptops and other means of communication belonging to youths are not confiscated indiscriminately without warrant”.

