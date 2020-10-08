ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been granted an order to freeze three bank accounts belonging to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa.

EFCC, in a matter filed at the federal high court, Lagos, with suit number; FHC/L/CS/1069/2020, sought an ex-parte order to freeze Mr Obasa’s three bank accounts with the Standard Chartered Bank pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation into the allegations of diversion of funds, abuse of office and money laundering levelled against him.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained the certified true copy of the ruling which was issued on September 15 and was signed by the court’s registrar, Adebimpe Oni.

The account details as contained in the order include a United States Dollar account with number, 001852963; current account (0018552956) and a savings account (5002349821).

The anti-graft agency said it filed the matter “Pursuant to section 44 (2) (K) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and section 26, 29, and 34 (1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, and under the inherent jurisdiction of this honourable court.”

The speaker has in the last few months been enmeshed in controversies over allegations of his involvement in contract scandals, money laundering, among others. He has denied the allegations.

When contacted, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, he has not been briefed about the development.

Similarly, Mr Obasa’s spokesman, Tolani Abatti, neither picked his calls nor replied a text message sent to his number.

Details later…

Related