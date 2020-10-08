No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead in the gas explosion that occurred at Baruwa, Alimosho area of Lagos on Thursday.

The gas tanker explosion occurred at 5:40 a.m. when a LPG tanker was discharging at the Best Roof Plant Station at the area, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Providing an update on the explosion, Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said three persons were rescued while five bodies were recovered from the explosion.

The rescued persons were taken to a hospital after the initial first aid treatment, the official said.

Mr Farinloye said the fire was caused by the generator of the gas station which was on when the LPG tanker was discharging.

“At about 20 minutes to 6a.m., at Candos Road, Baruwa Inside, Lagos, a LPG tanker was in the process of discharging at the Best Roof Plant Station and the Station Generator was on and from where it was reported that explosion erupted.

“A source revealed that the Gas plant has about 30 metric tons of gas in the underground tank. While dispense to domestic consumer, it also loads LPG Tanks and it was stated that in the process of loading a tank with its generator working and possibly there could a leakage which got to the generator,” Mr Farinloye said.

“The explosion threw the discharging tanker across the road. Many buildings have been destroyed,” the NEMA boss said.

Located in a densely populated area, the explosion at Best Roof Gas Plant affected several buildings, including a nursery and primary school.

Enumerating the losses recorded in the explosion, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said two bungalows, four storey buildings consisting of one school, one hotel, one creative center and one residential building were affected.

Many vehicles were also destroyed in the fire.

LASEMA further said the gas valve has been opened to release the gas to avert another explosion while fire fighters are blanketing the whole area.

Similar gas explosions have occurred on Lagos State claiming many lives and destroying properties.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the last gas explosion which occurred on September 24 at Iju Ishaga area of the state which left several persons severely injured and properties destroyed.

Several Nigerians have also raised an alarm on the location of gas and petrol stations in densely populated areas in the state, and called on the state government to pass appropriate laws to curb the menace caused by these businesses.

