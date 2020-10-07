ADVERTISEMENT

Two members of the House of Representatives have left the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, Ephreaim Nwuzi, who represents Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency of Rivers and David Abel, who represents Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna Federal Constituency of Taraba, made their decision known in separate letters to the Speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The letters were read on the floor of the house during plenary on Tuesday.

They cited their reasons for defection to be that they consulted with their constituents and they like the Speaker’s leadership style.

Rivers and Taraba States are both regarded as PDP strongholds.

In protest against their defection, prominent members of the opposition called for the declaration of their seats vacant.

Prominent amongst them are the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu and Kingsley Chinda, leader of the PDP caucus.

After airing their views, Mr Gbajabiamila urged them to “go to court if they feel dissatisfied.”

The speaker said that was the same thing he was told as a minority leader whenever he protested the defection of members of his political party.

Related