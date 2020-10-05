ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria has recorded its lowest daily coronavirus infections in almost seven months with 58 new cases reported on Sunday, according to the country’s health authorities.

This brings the total infections in the country to 59,394.

For almost two months, Nigeria has not reported a daily figure above 300.

Of the nearly 60,000 cases reported thus far, more than 50,000 have recovered.

A little over 7,000 infections are still active across the nation.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night.

There has also been a decline in recorded fatalities. The total death toll remained 1,113 as no deaths were reported on Sunday.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following nine states: Plateau (18), Lagos (15), Katsina (10), Ogun (5), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Ekiti (1), FCT (1), Ondo (1).

Plateau had the highest number of new cases on Sunday with 18 infections while Lagos followed with 18 new cases.

Lagos is Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with almost 20,000 infections and over 200 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is the second most impacted with a total of over 5,000 cases.

The country has also improved a bit in its testing regime. Almost 540,000 of Nigeria’s 200 million people have been tested thus far.

