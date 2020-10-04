Nigeria has been on a steady decline in the number coronavirus infections recorded daily with 160 cases reported on Saturday.

The latest figure, one of the lowest in at least six months, was recorded in just 13 states, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 59, 287, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

For almost two months, Nigeria has not reported daily infections above 300, an indication that the country might have passed the worst stage of its coronavirus pandemic.

Daily cases have also been stuck below 500 since late July. Likewise, deaths have been hovering around 30 per week over the past month, even as hospitalisations have continuously declined, since peaking at over 20,000 in mid-July.

On the other hand, recoveries have improved significantly.

According to the NCDC update, about 50, 718 of the over 59, 000 infected persons have recovered and been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja.

Only about 7, 000 infections are still active in the country.

The death toll from the contagion is now 1, 113 after one patient succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The 160 new cases are reported from 13 states: Rivers (42), Lagos (32), Plateau (21), FCT (18), Kaduna (14), Ogun (11), Katsina (10), Kwara (3), Ondo (3), Imo (3), Anambra (1), Abia (1), Oyo (1).

Rivers had the highest number of new cases on Saturday with 42 infections followed by Lagos, the most impacted city in the country with 32 cases.

Nearly 20,000 infections and 205 deaths have been recorded in the commercial city, about a third of the country’s total.

The recent decline in cases has strengthened the country’s reopening plans.

Schools will reopen fully by October 12. Local and international flights have resumed with the government increasing available seats on the flights of international airlines to 200 passengers per aircraft in the two designated airports, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Restaurants and hotels are now open while parks, gyms and cinemas are allowed to open at half capacity.

While these are considered a welcome development, relaxing too much can be dangerous if it breeds a false sense of security, health experts say.

Last week, the NCDC warned that there is likely to be an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus in states such as Adamawa due to the non-compliance to COVID-19 health guidelines.

The health agency said it is only when more persons are tested that the spread of the deadly disease can be addressed and tamed.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 530,000 of its 200 million population.

